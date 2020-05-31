J. K. Simmons will return in the next Spider-Man !

In an interview for PeopleTV’s Couch Surfingactor J. K. Simmons confirms his appearance in several sequelae of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man and J. K. Simmons

J. K. Simmons appeared for the first time as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle with his role of J. Jonah Jameson. It was in the Spider-Man Sam Raimi in 2002. He then resumed the character in Spider-Man 2 2004, Spider-Man 3 2007 and subsequently in several television shows including the animated series Disney XD Ultimate Spider-Man.

It was in 2019 made a surprise appearance in the scene post-credits Spider-Man : Far From Home. This has created a surprise but also a joy among the fans. After the many scenes in which formerly appeared in the oscar-winning actor, his return gave pleasure to many people !

And this is not finished…

J. Jonah Jameson should go back to two sequelae

Simmons confirmed that it was indeed linked to the consequences of Spider-Man during a recent interview on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. When the journalist asked him if fans should expect to see appear in future Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland, he responds :

“I wouldn’t say if I would use the word wait. However, when we signed for the first film, we have signed a contract for two legacy additional. “

He continues on the same subject :

“It’s great to have the opportunity to, as these things evolve, to be one of the remnants of the previous version. “

The fact that his role has a result is not so surprising the information they disclose at the end of Spider-Man : Far From Home. He took Spider-Man to a villain and not a hero.

Scenes that we could probably observe as soon as November 2021 , if the date of exit is maintained. In the meantime, here’s the scene in which appears to be J. K. Simmons in the latest Spider-Man !