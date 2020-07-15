J. Lo and a-Rod finalists for the purchase of the New York Mets

J. Lo and A-Rod get closer to your dreams!

TMZ reports that after a first failed attempt, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez the counter-attack and are finalists in the point of view of obtaining The New York Mets, a well-known franchise in major league baseball.

It seems that the couple, in collaboration with the partners (including the two players in the NBA), is located just behind the leader, Steve Cohen.

The latter would provide a whopping two million dollars (usd) for the acquisition of the team, while the group led by Lopez and Rodriguez would be 1.7 million dollars.

Although the gap is still large, the current owners, the Wilson family, which, however, the clan-Lopez, according to the same source.

Remember that Alex Rodriguez is in itself a legend of the MLB, a fact that perhaps tip the balance in the camp of the ancient door of color The New York Yankees.

