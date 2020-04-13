J. Lo and Diddy’s get together on IG Live for his fund-raising Dance-a-Thon

Instagram“I’ve acquired and bought 100 000 masks 3-ply certified FDA (with the help of Orange International Inc., which got me the masks in a factory in Guangzhou, China). These masks will be distributed at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph , LAC + USC Medical Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for health professionals and non-medical staff of the hospital that strive to put an end to this pandemic and to help millions of strangers that they will never meet. “

“Please, continue to stay at home, if you can”, she continued. “If you are in the first line, my heart is with you. And I will continue the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. I’m looking forward to redirect you to @givedirectly – A non-profit organization that you way to make direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at-risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will make an important gift and I will encourage you to help in all possible ways. A special thank you to @anthonytomasli and the Li family , @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts in the hospitals who have made this possible. “