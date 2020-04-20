J-Lo had a chilling effect on the canvas with a recovery mind-blowing in “People” for Barbra Streisand (video) – Latina

Since the crisis health-related coronavirus broke out in the world, many are the stars who use the Live-Instagram to entertain their followers, like Lady Gaga and the event grand, who remain permanently rooted in history. In effect, the One World: Together at Home the benefit concert, organized by the American singer in favor of the fight against the coronavirus, has been incredible thanks to celebrities exceptional such as Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish or even Lizzo. If all of the stars are produced from their place of confinement, is filming at home, one of them is particularly made out: Jennifer Lopez.

J-Lo moves the canvas

There were no costumes glitzy, dancers, or effects inflamed, and yet Jennifer Lopez has delivered the performance the most moving of the evening. In effect, the superstar of 50 years stole the show to the other artists of this One World: Together at Home, by sitting just in her garden and singing the legendary song People of Barbra Streisand.

“There is one thing that I realized during all this time, this is how much we all need each other…”, wrote Jennifer Lopez on her account Instagram after her performance. “With some old Christmas lights from the garage and candles for our celebration of the Super Bowl here at home, I tried to collect all the love in the world. A thank you to all those who fight, work, sacrifice. I love you, I am with you and I miss you !“, continued the singer, concluding her message with thanks for her idol: “And a humble thank you to my idol @barbrastreisand to inspire me, always in the best of times and the most difficult“. What the interested main aged 77 years, has not been slow to respond by praising J-Lo. “It was nice“, she wrote. And we can only approve!