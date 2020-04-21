“J. Lo, is that you?”: Fans of Jennifer Lopez completely disturbed by this publication Instagram

“Is she Jenny from the block?“, asked many people after seeing this image on Instagram. No, it is not Jennifer Lopez who would have benefited from the containment to build up muscles even more. This woman is called Jay and is a bodybuilder. She lives in Houston, Texas. On some of her photos she looks very much like J. Lo. The traits are so similar that several users fall in the panel.

“Oh my God, she looks like Jennifer Lopez“, “J. Lo, it’s you?“, “Are you Jenny from the block?”requested of men and women. “No, for me it’s Jay from Houston“replied the Texan with a sense of humor.

Visibly amused by the situation, Jay has shared a new photo on Instagram on April 21. On the picture, the sport was crowned as the translator of “On the floor”.