JENNIFER LOPEZ’S SKINCARE LINE IS COMING – AND NO ONE WILL AGE QUITE LIKE HER

Jennifer Lopez has completed 51 years last August and all the world wonders how he can never grow old. Finally, we can discover the secret of his eternal youth.

The superstar went to Instagram to reveal with a video what will be the first launch of her new brand J.Lo Beauty. Guess? All focused on skincare products.

In the clip J.Lo is more beautiful than ever, her glowing skin uncovered by a plunging V-neck swimsuit and fabulous wet hair:

” This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream,” the star wrote in the post caption. ” Can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you !! ”

Jennifer has also revealed that the official launch of J.Lo Beauty will be on January 1, 2021, but has not yet unveiled the products of her brand.

On the official account of the brand, we find only a teaser video: a bottle emerges from golden waves. Will it contain the active ingredient responsible for its glowy skin?

The launch is on New Year’s Eve, until then we will continue to imagine what J.Lo might have in store, we are sure it will be something that will make us shine, shine, sparkle.