JACK BLACK PROVES THAT ANYONE CAN TAKE THE WAP CHALLENGE

On the big and small screen, but also on the mobile screen, Jack Black always knows how to make us smile!

The actor from Jumanji and School of Rock ventured into the WAP challenge, or the choreography of TikTok inspired by ” WAP “, the explosive collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

You’ve already seen it performed perfectly by Vanessa Hudgens or Dua Lipa, and now get ready to see it like never before!

Jack Black has added his hilarious comic touch – plus water special effects and a fiery red swimsuit – that you won’t be able to resist:

And who would have thought that Jack Black could twerk like that?