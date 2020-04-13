Jack Gallagher of the WWE speaks of a mistake on Conor McGregor, the probability of future in MMA

Watch a minute of Jack Gallagher in a ring of the WWE and it will not be surprising that he had almost chosen a career in professional MMA instead of professional wrestling.

Gallagher – presented as “Gentleman Jack Gallagher” – is a pillar of the program 205 Live from the WWE since his debut at the end of 2016, and he quickly endeared fans with his look and his style that is unique, that seemed more suitable for a competition ADCC than the WWE.

The player of 30 years has been fighting professionally for nearly half his life, and although this was his first love, his fandom of MMA came naturally, especially given the company he kept during his studies of jiu-jitsu. Appearing on the live chat on The A-Side, Gallagher has claimed a lineage that goes back to the catch of the pioneers of the fight Billy Riley and Billy Robinson, and has also mentioned that he has worked with the great MMA fighters of all time, Megumi Fujii.

“I have not started with the brazilian jiu-jitsu, although most people know me in the gym as the guys of brazilian jiu-jitsu,” said Gallagher. “I started with the catch wrestling in Wigan, Wigan, sunny, very beautiful place, and I trained with a guy called Roy Wood out of the pit to the serpents. He was the last person to have been trained by Billy Riley, Billy Riley trained Billy Robinson, Billy Robinson trained [Kazushi] Sakuraba, this generation of PRIDE fighters japanese that many people like what these guys are.

“In fact, I lived in Tokyo for about nine, 10 months I was even able to train with Megumi Fujii at AACC. It was pretty fun. A bit of travel. I train with Seth Petruzelli, now in The Jungle and Felicia Spencer, who will challenge the title (feather weight UFC) at some indeterminate point in the future, I’m sure. “

Thanks to his training, Gallagher can boast that the cauliflower ears and the various scrapes that he has developed have helped him add, as he says, “an air of legitimacy to a human being otherwise far-fetched”.

Before joining the WWE, Gallagher has put his skills to good use in a pair of amateur fights, winning both by submission. He was considering a career in the MMA in 2016 when the WWE came calling to add it to their tournament Cruiserweight Classic, and shortly after, he signed a full time contract with the company.

Gallagher has admitted that the atmosphere sometimes abrasive around the MMA has also contributed to his decision to stick to professional wrestling – although he also noted that wrestling fans are not exactly easy to manage either – despite his desire to follow in the footsteps of great PRIDE as Sakuraba .

“This is really weird, I started with professional wrestling and I was a little worried about the MMA because I thought the fan base, do you think, could be a bit toxic. … I was a bit resigned at the beginning because I told myself that, whatever it is, it’s just the blood and guts, ” said Gallagher. “But it was in fact a form of Kazushi Sakuraba – You know that you need to find your way. You have to find something to which you are connecting. So for me, this is a guy who joins as a professional wrestler that made wrestling moves professional as the kick slide and kick in the rotation of the mask of tiger and all these crazy things, then he has been trained by a professional wrestler as well. So he had this whole lineage. I was like, this is my guy.

“Therefore, Kazushi Sakuraba was on my way to the MMA and the more I became obsessed by him and his story and then the Gracies in Brazil and in Japan, then you see the PRIDE fighters go to the UFC, it became this natural progression until I realized that I was like, I’m just as big a fan of MMA as a fan of professional wrestling now, it’s just a little built-in now. “

In regards to the flexibility of its options as a member of the WWE, Gallagher speculated that it could take a MMA fight if it was proposed, although it should be the directing by his bosses today.

The former champions of the UFC, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, have managed to get through the WWE, even if they are up to now proved to be the exception rather than the rule in regards to the relationship between the two giants of sports entertainment.

“In theory, I could,” said Gallagher. “Theoretically, if a promotion to major had to touch me. Say like last year, if someone contacted me last year and said to me: “Would you be interested in making a fight against MMA? We understand that you have a history “, and I came back and I said:” Yes, I would be interested. “All I should do is maybe wear it to the WWE, and we can discuss how it would work.

“Then perhaps in the future, but this has not worked so far.”

A transition to MMA can lead to frustrating times of mistaken identity for Gallagher, who said that the fans had been in the habit of confusing it with the combatants irish Conor McGregor and James Gallagher, despite the fact that he was a native of England.

Gallagher has joked that he could fight James Gallagher to “take back my family name”, but it may not do much to address the comparisons mysterious McGregor.

“I’m confused with Conor McGregor, and I’m not even an Irish bloody,” said Gallagher. “This is the level of intelligence with whom I deal from time to time with the fan occasionally. Vaguely ginger, pale, accent that I don’t understand, not even irish, and just “Conor McGregor”, it’s okay. Then, they hit “Gallagher” and then they said: “Oh, I know. James Gallagher. “No, not even James Gallagher.

“The bloody casual, it’s terrible. It is absolutely horrible. These are just people who do not pay attention, but they expose themselves, so it’s pretty funny in the long term. “