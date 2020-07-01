Jack Ryan Star wants to be the new voice of Cleveland Brown from Family Guy – JAPANFM

Family Guy a vacancy in the department of Cleveland Brown after the departure of the voice actor Mike Henry, and the ideal candidate to fill out, just present. Jack Ryan and Costume The star Wendell Pierce returned to Twitter to express their interest of winning the role.

Pierce has tweeted the creator of the series Seth McFarlane to give a warning in its “campaign to express the function in The Cleveland Show. “It is likely that the actor means that the series of the homeland, instead of the spin-off cancelled, although there is a possibility that outside the text of his message was intentional and he calls The Cleveland Show to be revived.

Now that Mike Henry has consciously abandoned the role of Cleveland, we launched a public campaign to express the role that I was at The Cleveland Show. #WendellIsCleveland @TheClevelandSho @SethMcFarlane_ pic.twitter.com/Ux3F0uk1p6 – Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 28, 2020

In the midst of an intense debate on the opportunity of expressing the characters of an ethnicity different to their own, the star of several programs of animation of high level are removed from the functions biraciaux, Henry is one of them. Echoing the same sentiments that Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell, who recently left Big Mouth and Central park respectively, the actor explained that he was away from Family Guy because he believes that Cleveland should be expressed by a black man.

McFarlane and Fox, they have not yet announced their intention to replace Henry, but Pierce would be a solid choice. Not only is a tv star and veteran of a number of important roles in his resume, but he has also played in the dub in the past, after having made appearances in Archer and Pickle and peanut. If it can deliver a dialogue, slow and elongated, is without a doubt in accordance with a single shot.

Family Guy expected to change of their 19th season in September and it is not known if it will feature the vocal talents of Henry. It seems likely that he would have been able to establish a dialogue, and its output occur only a couple of months before the episode of the first, but it could also be that fans have not seen Cleveland before a new voice actor is in place.