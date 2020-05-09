“Jackboys” number one on the Billboard

Travis Scott proved a massive hit with his new album.

Travis Scott validates his influence in the rap game US. It clearly has its place. Here is the proof : her new album, “Jackboys” is already number 1 on the Billboard.

“Jackboys” is released on the 27th of December last and we can say that his entrance is noticed. The new album of Travis Scott reached the first step of the podium in the Billboard. 154 000 copies sold in total for the moment. A cardboard box. And this is only the beginning.

That is what we can say, “Jackboys” ? This disc of seven titles highlights the team of the ex of Kylie Jenner. It was Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. The one who will be on stage at Coachella this year also invites his two accomplices from the group Migos, Quavo and Offset on “Had Enough”. Of renowned personalities external to his label, Cactus Jack, are also part of the such as Young Thug and Pop Smoke.

Should know that “Jackboys” is the first project of Travis Scott that he realizes on his own label. Bravo to the artist.

The last album of Travis Scott, “Astroworld”, was released in 2018. There is no need to clarify that the opus has been a success. This was his documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” on Netflix was cardstock. And in 2019 the rapper has also made his appearance on the project “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)”on the song “Power is Power” with his homies The Weeknd, and SZA. In short, RAS (nothing to report for info), Travis is always there. And it intends to stay.

If in 2019 the program had been very busy, the year 2020 looks even more crazy !