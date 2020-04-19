Jackie Chan Vs Schwarzee) • Le Suricate Magazine





It is a fact, the Russian cinema is more and more flourishing and offers, each year, dozens of new films of all genres. But far from the masters of another era, one sometimes has the impression that Russian cinema prefers more quantity than quality. This gives a very mixed picture with some cool movies and a lot of dung, a bit like a new cinema that would have a lot of money but who would not know what to do with it. For the past few years, the BIFFF offers several of these films, like the not-too-bad Ice Breaker or the drinking Attractionbut he also had to endure very bad The Scythian, the Dragon : Inside me or Viy. And it is clear that each time, they try to copy american cinema with a budget close but accumulating all the clichés and the kitsch of big productions. Which locally may work, but has difficulties to pass the borders and appease a western audience already tested this lovers that the Russians are trying to copy. The 4 films selected for this (fake) edition of 2020 symbolize the impression that one has of this film.

Abigail, the power of the chosen one : a sacred brothel

Abigail is a young girl who lost her father a few years ago because of a pandemic that forces the city to live surrounded by fortifications. But she is not convinced of what we tell her and she is sure that her father is alive. In a visual steampunk (the film is based on the novels steampunk Nick Perumov, The adventures of Molly Blackwater). Until there all goes well. One feels that there is a dictatorship and that the eradication of the subjects with an alleged pandemic is the crux of the action. And it is at this time that the happy mess begins ! The pandemic is an excuse to imprison citizens who have magical powers, and Abigail is left with a group of resistance fighters who wear false moustaches and wigs, vile, where there is a guy who makes potions cheloues, where there’s a hunk for the love story, etc are resistance fighters who want to swing but don’t like the ones that have the magic and which are locked, which are stalked but roam around with no problems in the city, etc, Everything goes very fast, we not always understand everything that happens and in the end it is bored in front of this epic tale that is yet a few nice plans of colorful magic. L. S.

Evil Boys (Tvar) : 1 hour 30 minutes of lost

“Hey Olivier, you would not see the Russian movie with the kid zombie in the cine 7 at 16h ? “. It is with this kind of sentence that troubles begin. Yet, all was not a bad start. The concept of the film could even a glimpse of an owl sitting : a family mourning the loss of his son adopts a kind of wild child who turns out to be an evil entity that changes into the thing that you wear mourning. Well if this child evil came to see me now, he would instantly be in the form of 1h30 that I lost watching Evil Boy. The players play poorly, the inconsistencies are more numerous than the cigarettes smoked by my editor-in-chief in a BIFFF and the editing was clearly done by a drunk guy and too much of a hurry to go to continue his evening with his buddies, that in order to do his job.

In short, Evil Boyit is proof that Russian cinema is like your girlfriend after your first sodomy, it doesn’t feel not always the pink. O. E.

The Mystery of The Dragon Seal : Jackie Chan Vs Arnold Schwarzenegger

In 2015, it has had to suffer the huge success of the fantastic cinema Russian : Viy. Based on a short story by nikolai Gogol, The legend of Viyit follows the adventures of Jonathan Green, a cartographer English in scientific travel in Europe Is going to have to put her penchant rational side to fight a witch not nice. It was a pure turnip disgusting with the casting, the mercenary Jason Flemyng (who has had to turn in all the countries of the world) and co-production, the infamous Uwe Boll, king of the turnips unbearable.

It is with this a priori very little favourable that it tackles the following : The Mystery of The Dragon Seal (but that is also called Viy 2 : Journey to China or The Iron Mask). A priori, this time, most of Uwe Boll, but, rather, the tune of the chinese and their billion potential viewers ! And that may be what ultimately saves the film (especially compared to its predecessor). On one side, there was always this spirit of the Russian sets in the toc, of moumoutes disgusting and special effects that are superb for one minute and awful the next minute. But the chinese involvement in dance brings a guilty pleasure to follow the adventures (although trivial) in the country of the Rising Sun. There are chinese mythology, the choreographed fights, the madness visual and, especially, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger ! They are there as a guest star but it will be right for the first to a fight between the two legends and just for that, one has wanted to see this movie ! L. S.

Why don’t you just die : western spaghettivitch

The first meeting with the in-laws is never easy. This is because of the constant scrutiny of mother-or of the t-shirt “I know how to hide a body” that has chosen step-dad for the occasion. But Somehow, the meeting reached a peak. Our little soviet came to do a cover of “If I had a hammer” on the head of step-dad to avenge his girlfriend that revealed to him that the latter had played to key-pee with her in his childhood. Place a few ” certainely “, replace the vodka with the carapils and you’ll have a afternoon usual in Verviers.

WDYJD (we’ll call it that for ease), this is evidence of the expansion of the Russian film in the fantasy, horror and thriller. Away from the films caricatured, our Russian friends arrive this time to diversify as demonstrated in this comedy horror quirky and perfectly paced. Visually, the film is magnificent despite a few exaggerations notable (apparently, the Russians and Indians have the same kiffs on the slow motions galore). The realization of Kirill Sokolov will even take the air of a spaghetti western several times between regulations of account, duels of big guns and blows firecracker in the back. It would not have been able to dream of a better place for this session from 16: 30 history to heat a little before an evening that promises to be daunting. O. E.

Loïc Smarts and Olivier Eggermont