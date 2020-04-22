Jackie Kennedy knew that she would have “broken heart” by marrying JFK

They met in 1952, through the journalist Charles Bartlett and his wife Martha. In The House of Kennedypublished on 13 April in the United States, published by Little, Brown & Company, James Patterson returns to the beginnings of the relationship between Jacqueline Bouvier – future Jackie O – and John Fitzgerald Kennedy. JFK was then only a junior senator. The young woman, she works for the Washington Times-Herald. If the lightning is immediate, Jacqueline Bouvier knows the reputation of the politician. “Their meeting by laying the groundwork for their relationship, and Jackie would declare later that she had felt that”having the heart broken in this way was worth it”.” For his part, JFK would have perceived the conquest of the journalist as “a challenge,” says Lem Billings, a friend of the clan. “And there’s nothing that John loved more than a challenge,” he says.

Marilyn Monroe, “the second Mrs. Kennedy”?

Together, the couple would be able to conquer the White House and raising two children, Caroline, born in 1957, and John, Jr., born in 1960 – and this, despite two miscarriages, the first lady. After the assassination of JFK in 1963, the wife of the billionaire Aristotle Onassis in October 1968. In 1994, she succumbs to cancer at the age of 64 years. His son, John Jr. dies five years later, in the crash of an airplane with his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren. In addition to the curse of the clan, James Patterson also mentions in his book an exchange that would have taken place between Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe, at the time when the first lady was at the White House.

The actress, who lends a connection with JFK and his brother Bob Kennedy, would have as well claimed that it would become “the second Mrs. Kennedy”as revealed in People James Spada, his biographer, in 2012. Of about included in The House of Kennedy. “The journalist Christopher Andersen reports that Jackie told him ironically : “Marilyn, you’ll marry Jack, that’s great. You’ll move to the White House, I’m going to move out, and thou shalt inherit all the problems”,” adds James Patterson. If the heroine of Some like it hot (1959) would have threatened to reveal her affair with the former president during a press conference, she will not have the time. She will die as well, in mysterious circumstances, at the age of 36 years.