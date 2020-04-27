Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) secretly in a relationship with Zendaya in spite of his denial ? This video sows the doubt

This is the question on everyone’s mind for some time. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are they secretly a couple ? Recently, the actor featured in the series Euphoria is finally out of the silence to refute the rumours about them. By characterizing his co-star as her “little sister”, the actor has broken many hearts. And for good reason, fans of the show are many shipper this new duo. So much so that they miss not a single clue pointing in the direction of a possible romance. After having been spotted together in Greece, it is in Australia that the two young people come to be filmed.

As you can see on the video Instagram above, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been seen wandering around in the shire of Noosa in Queensland. The two stars of the small screen have strolled through the streets of the city in the company of the mother of the actor. After eating in a local restaurant, the trio went for a dip in the sea. A lovely afternoon, and a real complicity stimulus speculations about the true nature of their relationship. This is a matter that we will follow closely !