Jacob Elordi opens, finally, on his relationship with Zendaya

Jacob Elordi was finally contracted on the rumor of a couple regarding her co-worker to the screen, Zendaya, and him.

After exchanging replicas in the hit series Euphoriathe two talented actors were seen together during a trip in Greece.

Since then, nothing. However, many still believed that they were a couple.

Well, Jacob is open about this in an interview for the men’s magazine GQ Australia and it has denied the rumor.

The actor had beautiful words to say about his colleague and friend. He said: “Zendaya is a great creative, you know? I love working with it. She is an amazing artist and a person who takes care of us all. It[thedistributionof[ladistributiondeEuphoria] is all very close.”

Jacob also described Zendaya as his sister in this same interview. This confirms, therefore, that these rumors were unfounded!

However, we still don’t know what really happened between Jacob and his ex, Joey King. The two stars of the romantic comedy The Kissing Booth seem to be separated somewhere at the end of 2018, beginning of 2019.



For Zendaya, we know of no formal relationship for the time being. To follow!