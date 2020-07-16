Jacquemus presents a live wheat field of his new collection

Jacquemus reiterates, but this time with wheat flour. This Thursday, 16 July, at 20h, the creator has given appointment to the invited hand-picked than an hour from Paris to attend his show. He presented his collection “love” in the Regional Natural Park of Vexin French, as you can see in the video above.” data-reactid=”13″>FASHION – A year after his fashion show in a lavender field in Valensole, Jacquemus reiterates, but this time with wheat flour. This Thursday, 16 July, at 20h, the creator has given appointment to the invited hand-picked than an hour from Paris to attend his show. He presented his collection “love” in the Regional Natural Park of Vexin French, as you can see in the video above.

The public be restricted due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the show was broadcast live on the account of Instagram of the brand, as well as on the official website of Jacquemus. The date and time had been featured in a post on Instagram earlier in the week.

it is also in this social network the creator recalls its decision to offer only two shows mixed per year: one in January and the second in June. "This allows us to reduce the amount of sample, of exchange of raw materials between the locker rooms, male and female, and to slow down the pace of my team and my teammates."

That gives you the time needed to imagine the sets for your collections that surprise every time.

