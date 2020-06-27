Jacques Brel : the strong testimony of his daughter, France

France Brel don’t know what it is like to have a father. One of the daughters of Jacques Brel has been entrusted to you, heart to heart, in “Version Femina”. The opportunity to get back on his many regrets.

For France Brel, to have a father like Jacques Brel, it has not been easy every day to live. A year after the opening of the halls of Jacques Brel-in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, in July 2019, on the side of Anne Hidalgo, she says today that it has not been easy for the singer, who died in October of 1978, at the age of 49 years old, of a massive pulmonary embolism, has not been easy. The June 21, 2020, on the occasion of the feast of the Parents, Version Femina he has shared the regrets of France Brel. “I don’t know what it is to be a parent in the day-to-day. Unlike other men, he did not hide. It was inhabited by something stronger than him“, he confided. In effect, Jacques Brel had never hidden to consider themselves more as an artist than as a father.

If, one day, it made a request for the least surprising to her second daughter. “He is the one who asked me one day not to call dad, but by their first name. We didn’t have a traditional relationship of father to son.” France Brel is the second of a family of three girls. Chantal (born in 1951 and passed away in 1999), France (born in 1953) and Isabelle (born in 1958), are the three born of the union between Jacques Brel and Therese Michielsen, called Bread. Despite all the stories all the more depressing one to the other about his father, France Brel wants to be remembered as the good times.

Jacques Brel loved to spend time with his family

“I took the comment as what it was. When he was with us, he was there. I loved to talk with him, listen to his songs. In the restaurant, when we were with him, by the discretion, always went back to the room so as not to be recognized, and then refused, the autographs, because he was of the family“has she had said a very moving.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news