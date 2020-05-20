Jacques Legros reacts to his rant against The Post and claims his reaction

After his rant against The Post in April last, James Legros reacted with PureMédias. The journalist claims his reaction, but agrees to be out of his role.

On April 17, 2020, a-month battery after the beginning of the confinement in France, a journalist was held to expose “the scandal of The Post” in full the JT 13 hours on TF1. “Offices closed, open a few hours per day at best, lack of staff and disregard of customers who make endless queues on the sidewalks. In terms of public service, it was better known, did not offend the leaders who claim to make an effort”, had been launched by the presenter, before pushing the nail at the launch of the next topic : “Each day in this journal, we honor those who continue to work despite the containment”. A position who had not been to the liking of Philippe Wahl, the CEO of The Post.

“I claim my reaction to it, even if it was without a doubt awkward”

A little over a month after his rant, James Legros, has admitted to PureMédias it is “without a doubt” out of his role. “However, I am not customary of the fact. I don’t have the memory of having been so virulentbut in this case it was linked to a story that I have lived”, reveals the journalist. He explains to have been present at a scene “scandalous with people crying, in distress, that have found in front of them no humanity. I claim my reaction to it, even if it was without a doubt awkward, too strong“.

“The scene in question made me evil. Which made me surréagir, is that I have seen people without the means to defend themselves, in the face of an institution. It is the institution that I have attacked, not the postmen” said Jacques Legros. And if it was to do it again ? “I would do the same maybe, but otherwise. But, once again, it was not the postal workers that I was aiming for” insisted the journalist. Words that are similar to those spoken at the microphone of Europe 1 on 7 may. “I was very angry and I said too bad for the postal workers but I have to defend these people who do not have the ability to defend themselves“, had assumed the eternal joker of Jean-Pierre Pernaut.