Jacques Pradel explains the reasons of his departure from RTL

Jacques Pradel has surprised everyone by announcing his departure from the RTL as well as the issuance The time of the crime. A choice of reason for the presenter who gave nuanced colors to the various facts. It did not, however, intend to stop there.

Very shortly after the departure of Stéphane Bern of his show At the right timeit is the turn of another great voice of RTL to take a radical decision. Jacques Pradel announced on Thursday 21 may, to general surprise, the end of his collaboration with the radio. In an interview with Corsica Morninghe said : “I think about it for two years”before complete : “It is better to stop in the success rather than wait for the public to get tired.” It should officer one last time for the show The time of the crime, dedicated to criminal matters, in the course of the month of July. He also referred to the Paris this time, for reasons related to his or her well-being : “It is a great happiness, but I didn’t want to reconnect with a daily rhythm very heavy and that is mine for the past twelve years.”

The journalist of 73-year-old is a backpacker of the media, both radio and television. He started at Europe 1, and worked at France Inter, with the famous pediatrician and intellectual figure in French Françoise Dolto. For television, the show cult Lost sight of, which he hosted from 1990 to 1997, has made him the face of inescapable and with a background as an investigative journalist, it is quite naturally that it is oriented towards the fascinating subject of various facts, reflection of justice and of our societies. RTL has not indicated if its emission The time of the crime will be continued without him, but the presenter does not account in any case retire. He will continue his show Criminal chronicles, on TFX. Jacques Pradel has also told the major criminal cases in French in ten books and he intends to publish another series on the “actors unknown in the world judicial and police” upon reentry. The fact different, this inexhaustible source.