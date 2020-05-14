Jacques Villeret : what is the scam his family has said she was the victim after his death ?

After the death of Jacques Villeret, in 2005, Ahmin Boufroura, a scammer, poses as his half-brother and said own canvases painted by the actor. But Jacques Villeret has never touched a brush in his life…

When he died in January 2005 at the age of 53 years died of liver disease, Jacques Villeret leaves behind him, nor woman official, nor children. It is, therefore, his sister uterine, Ghislaine, which accesses to the legacy of the interpreter François Pignon in Le dîner de cons. But this last is a victim of a scam quite insane.

A certain Ahmin Boufroura is the half-brother of Jacques Villeret. He claims be in possession of a forty canvases painted by the actor and manages to sell them at prices sometimes exceeding 10,000 euros/piece. Problem : Jacques Villeret has never touched a brush in his life, according to his relatives, and these canvases were painted by Ahmin Boufroura, himself. The scammer manages to do thank by Nicolas Sarkozy, then president of the Republic, after having sent one of the paintings as a gift to the Elysée.

The lawyer Ghislaine Villeret : “Ahmin Boufroura claimed to be the sole heir and hold the two Caesar of the actor”

“To the death of Jacques Villeret, his entourage and sour, shall we say, intervened so that the entire family renounces the succession, on the ground that Villeret had left a huge debt. The family gave it up in 2006. Ghislaine is the first to have responded and has revoked the waiver of the last will and testament in 2007. It is at this moment that is manifested Ahmin. He claimed to be the sole heir and hold the two Caesar of the actor. He wanted to make low hand on the material goods”says the lawyer Ghislaine Villeret, in 2013, to our colleagues of Figaro. Finally, Ahmin Boufroura, as Jacques Villeret had met in a bar, is sentenced to two years in prison in front of the correctional court of Paris. At his trial, he said he was relieved that this charade will end.

