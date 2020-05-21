Jada and Will Smith have staged an intervention for Jaden Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were “very concerned” about the eating habits of Jaden Smith.

In the last episode in date of Red Table Talk, originally posted on Facebook on Monday, the family celebrates, referring to its relationship with food after Will has asked for a meeting “urgent”. During the conversation, which was also participated Willow Smith, Trey Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jonesthe actor has talked about his weight gain during their recent vacation, shortly after the success of his film Aladdin, explaining that he eats “like a junkie”.

“I’m bored and I start to eat,” admitted Will, adding that he “pecked continually.”

On the other hand, Jada has admitted that Jaden and she preferred to “do not eat” that snack throughout the day, and that that made them “uncomfortable”. The star of Girls Trip then referred to “the kind of intervention” that Will and she had to arrange for Jaden about his eating habits.