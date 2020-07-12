Jada and Will Smith : who is August Alsina, who rocked their relationship ?

In Smith, all truths are good to say. The love, the friendship, the sex, news… it is around the table of the Red TableTalk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook, that tongues loosen with kindness and directness disconcerting. Friday, 10 July 2020, the actress has received from her husband, Will Smith. A face-to-face touching in the course of which, he came back on the rumors surrounding his connection with August Alsina. If Jada Pinkett-Smith said that he had never deceived her husband, who has admitted to having a relationship with the singer when her marriage was at its worst.

While the case dates back several years, in June of 2020, the 27 year old said in the media : “I’m totally to this relationship during the years of my life, and I love truly and deeply with this woman. I have a lot of love for her. I am dedicated, has given me to the fullest, to the point that I can die now and be okay with the fact that I know that I am very given to someone else.” When they are in 2016, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and rapper bond, a strong friendship. At that moment, the young man “had just need help, I wanted to help your health, your mental state”, says the mother of Willow Smith.

“I have nothing to lose”

Born in New Orleans, Alsina is facing the drug addiction of his father and of his father-in-law, while his mother has two jobs to take care of him and his brothers and sisters. Very quickly, he took refuge in music and the launch of its Youtube channel at the age of 14. On the death of his brother, Melvin, Branch III, was killed by a bullet in 2010, he realized thathe did “nothing to lose”. “My life is here, in these streets, so why not give it a try“told the magazine Complex. A couple of years later, the young man loses his sister, Chandra. A mother of three children, she died of cancer.

After having released his first single I Luv This S, their first album is required for 60 weeks in the Billboard charts in the year 2014. For their second album, working with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown. As a guest at the Red Table Talk in 2018, Alsina admitted that he was suffering from an auto-immune disease that attacked his liver. On Instagram, he wrote : “My autoimmune disease is ragingbut I can fight against this, and in my mission is to put me back on foot and be able to catch me”. In her battle, the singer has been able to count on the support of Jada Pinkett Smith presents at their sides.

