Jada Pinkett Smith admits to have cheated on Will Smith… Brooklyn Beckham is boyfriend…

July 13, 2020

Jada Pinkett Smith admits to have cheated on Will Smith

Great revelation in the last episode of the series Red Table Talk of Jada Pinkett Smith : the actress has confessed, eyes in eyes, to her husband

Will Smith that she has been unfaithful.

The mother of Willow Smith has been confirmed to have had a romance with the rapper August Alsina. “With time, I got caught up in another kind of union with the month of August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I’ve had very bad I was very broken. I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long that I don’t feel well “, gave to know to his husband.

If Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith is married since 1997, the couple briefly separated in 2016.

Brooklyn Beckham is boyfriend

Brooklyn Beckham is going to marry with Nicola Peltz ! The son of Victoria and

David Beckham announced the good news on Instagram, revealing that have made its demand two weeks ago.

“And she said: yes, I am the luckiest guy in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best dad one day… I love you baby xx “, released in the title with a picture of him, kissing his soft.

Of course, Victoria Beckham, his mother, he did not congratulate his son, to publish the same photo as him Instagram. “We could not be more pleased that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to get married ! I wish you much love and a lifetime of happiness (…) We all love so much “, he wrote in the caption of the image.

Congratulations to the bride and groom !

The son of Reese Witherspoon launched her first single

Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has just released her first single, The Long-Termin collaboration with singer Nina Nesbitt. He was just 16 years of age, the musician has produced the title, but not to sing.

A new one which of course delighted his parents, who were quick to promote the song on social networks.

“The new song of the summer ! The Long-Termand very proud of my son, Deacon Phillippe. Their first single, with the talented Nina Nesbitt is out. This is the perfect song for the summer, with a rhythm of hell, and the drops are amazing (as the young kids say, right?) “published Reese Witherspoon on Instagram.