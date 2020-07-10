Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirmed his participation with August Alsina

But the couple met for a special edition of the Friday of the show, “Red Table Talk” on Facebook to share his side of the controversy surrounding his relationship with the singer August Alsina.

According to the couple of superstars, “passing through a very difficult time” and had broken when Pinkett Smith has started a sentimental relationship with the singer of 27 years.

In the course of their conversation, ” Red Table Talk “, Smith has pushed his wife to be clear on your relationship with Alsina.

“I tangled with August,” said Pinkett Smith.

In a recent interview with radio host Angela Yee, Alsina stated that he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who is married to Smith since 1997.

“In fact, I’m sitting with Will and I had a conversation,” said Alsina during the interview. “Due to the transformation of his marriage, in (to) the life of a couple who have talked about it several times, and not involving the romantic, he has given me his blessing. “

Alsina said that he had lost money and relations because of rumors that he had been involved with Pinkett Smith, 48 years of age.

The actress and her husband, of 51 years, has long been the subject of rumors that they have an open marriage.

The couple has denied this, but he says that his marriage is not traditional and that they have a “life” of the association”.

The episode of Friday, the couple said they felt compelled to speak out because there was so much speculation after the interview, Alsina.

“We have not specifically said anything,” said Will Smith. “Come to the table it was as if we had only the impression that it got to the point where you have to say something. “

Pinkett Smith said that he had started a friendship with Alsina there are about four and a half years, and that this was done more than once that she and her husband have had a bad password.

She also said that she wanted to clarify Alsina after having declared that her husband had authorized the link, but added that she understands why the young singer had been able to believe that this was the case.

“The only person who can give this permission in this particular circumstance, it is me,” she said. “I could see how I would perceive this as a permission, because we were separated in a friendly way, and I think he also wanted to say clearly that he is not a destroyer of homes. What it is not. “

The actress said that she had “suffered a lot” and “broken” during the relationship.

And have tried ” everything that we can to keep us away from each other only to realize that this was not possible. “

Pinkett Smith has said that his relationship with Alsina had come to an end, that the smith had reconciled and that she had told him that she had not spoken with the singer for years.

She said that she and her husband had come to a place of ” unconditional love “.

Smith said he was not sure of being able to talk with you again to Pinkett Smith when they had problems, but reminded him of his commitment.

“I told you that the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything,” said Will Smith.

The pair bumped fists recite in a tone of jest to his interpretation of the theme of his film, ” Bad Boys “: “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for the whole life. “