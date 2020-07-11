Jada Pinkett Smith confirms her romance : why it is deemed not to have cheated on Will Smith

After the revelations of August Alsina, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally admitted to having an affair with the singer of 27 years several years ago. However, no open relationship with Will Smith : the couple was then going through a difficult period.

Of the revelations that Jada Pinkett Smith would have gone well. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Clubthe singer August Alsina revealed to have had an affair with the wife of Will Smith, with the consent of the latter, as the couple was in an open relationship. However, if she at first denied the accusations of the artist, 27 years of age, Jada Pinkett Smiththat has also been a liaison with Marc Anthony, has finally admitted on his show, Watch Red Table Talk on Facebook, have attended August Alsinaand this, in the presence of her husband Will Smith.

“There are about 4 and a half years ago, I began a friendship with August, we became very good friends. And it all started because I needed help. And for me, I wanted to help”, has entrusted the actress, in reference to the auto-immune disease in which he suffers August Alsina. However, at this time, it was not a question of open relationship between It and Jada Pinkett Smithsince it had been broken. “At the same time, you and I, we’ve been through a difficult period. […] We decided that we were going to separate for a moment so that we can find what would make us all happy”said that the face of her husband, denying any “permission” in the part of the actor that she maintains a relationship with the artist, 27 years of age.

Jada Pinkett Smith was “broken”

A difficult time for Jada Pinkett Smith, who is a sort of refuge in the arms of another to get through this test. “I was in a period that was very painful, I was broken. (…) You and me, we were trying to heal, each in very different ways. I would like to say that we have done everything possible to separate us, before realizing that this was not possible”she continued , saying that at this time there she “I began to realize some of the things” about this and Will Smithand “August has decided to cut all communication with [elle]this is quite understandable”. From this separation, which occurred there are “years”she says that he’s never been mentioned August Alsina. And between Jada Pinkett and Will Smiththe love and benevolence appears to be more than ever.

