Jada Pinkett Smith is a perfect way to clean and stay in shape (video)

The state of emergency and the curfew decreed by the president Macky Sall, in the framework of the fight against the spread of coronavirus to put in part-time unemployment, the women of the night. To protect themselves, they also do not miss tips.

“I’m staying in my apartment with a girlfriend. I have a thermoflash and hydroalcoholic gel, a device for washing hands. As in businesses and other organizations place public, I take the temperature of all my clients. The pharmacist on the corner showed me how to use a thermo-flash”says Mr. S. T to The Observer.

She did know that some customers spend the night with a special rate, others come the day between 15h and 18 hours. “I organize with my phone output to avoid a rear-end collision between clients. Honestly, I have no problem, what are the crazy atmosphere of the evenings, especially in the Almadies, which are lacking”.

In another life F. F was married and was not thinking of practicing the oldest of professions. His divorce in 2012 has switched on the sidewalk. “I joined the prostitution with the advice of a friend Bartender. He introduced me to clients who were willing e to pay substantial sums. Since then, it has become my job”.

These women of the night praying for the return to normal in the greatest security. They call their friends to the observance of the measures laid down by the health authorities, to fight against the coronavirus.