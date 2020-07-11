Jada Pinkett Smith speaks about her “relationship” with Will Smith

The copyright of the image

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed when the Reds Talk Table, interview in head-to-head with her husband Will Smith on Facebook Watch, that he had had a relationship with the rapper August Alsina.

The actress said that the relationship had occurred while the couple was separated.

“It ended,” he said. “From here, with the time, I found myself in a different kind of entanglement with the month of August.”

Mr. Smith, then shoot, saying: “a tangle ? A relationship”.

“I suffered a lot and I was very broken,” she says.

The two are married since 1997, have two children together, and to say that it was put back together after a separation.

The couple said they wanted to do the show to dispel the speculations circulating in the media about an interview that August Alsina has recently given in a radio programme, The Breakfast Club.

The rapper has stated that he had had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith gave his “blessing” of this union, which has led to the rumor that the powerful hollywood couple was in an open marriage.

“The only person that can give permission in these circumstances, it is I myself,” said Pinkett Smith.

“I really can’t see how it has been able to perceive this as a permission, because we were separated in a friendly way, and I think he also wanted to clarify that there is a switch from the family. It is not”.

She has not talked with the rapper for years, he added.

Will Smith asked him what he was looking for was, in his opinion, in this “interaction” with Alsina there are about four and a half years.

“I just wanted to feel good,” she answered, while her husband was a movement of the head to show his sympathy. “It was so long that I don’t feel well”.

Now that the couple is back together, Pinkett Smith declared that they had reached a state of unconditional love”.

Towards the end of the interview, Smith said : “I’m going first to recover.”

Pinkett Smith laughed and responded : “I think you’ve recovered ! I think that it is good for us”.

At the end of the discussion, the two have done a “check”.

“We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life,” he said, a quote from the movie Bad Boys, Smith.