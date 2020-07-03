Jada Pinkett-Smith : the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, who lent us a link

In 2011, Will Smith was forced to deny rumors that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith had an affair with an ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, as pointed out in The Mirror.

The married life of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith often has been talking about. This Friday, July 3, to our brothers and sisters from the u.k. tabloid The Mirror remember that the couple had already been forced to respond to the rumors of infidelityrelayed in the first place by the american magazine Contact. The actress, 48, was accused of having cheated on her husband with an ex of Jennifer Lopez and not least important, Marc Anthony. The facts date back to 2011 and the star The men in Black – believe in the magazine Contact at the time of the indiscretions – had been molten into tears discover its beautiful in the arms of the singer, then married again to the interpreter Jenny from the Block.

“All the rumors regarding Marc Anthony and Jada are false. Completely false“said the spokesperson Jada Pinkett Smith. The same sound of the bell on the side of the representatives of Will Smith. “Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false“then you had trusted the main interested in a press release. And to insist : “We are still together and our marriage is intact.“On your side, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez privileged the silence of marble, but were separated one month prior to the the revelations of Contact after seven years of love and of marriage (which, by the way, gave birth to twins).

August Alsina : “Will Smith has given me his blessing,”

And if this case resonates so much, even nine years after the events, it is particularly due to the recent confidences of the singer August Alsina to the issue of the marriage of Jada and Will Smith. According to him, the actor of 51 years would have given their consent so that you can maintain a relationship with his wife. “I have spoken with Will Smith and we had a discussion after the transformation of her marriage, given that it went from husband and wife to the life of the partners. He has given me his blessing“he said in an interview The Breakfast Club. Again, Jada Pinkett Smith simply deny block the words of August Alsina, hammering in that she lived there is no open relationship with its well-liked.

