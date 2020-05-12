Jada Pinkett Smith : the wife of Will Smith confides why she has unveiled their marital problems

It no longer has the famous couple composed of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ! 22 years of marriage, two beautiful children… And yet, it hasn’t always been pink ! Tired of making believe to be a perfect couple, the actress confided on the set of the Late Show.

The love story of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are a dream ! In fact, the couple is married and in love, since 1997. And yet, if the couple have stood firm, they have experienced moments complicated… starting with the infidelity of the actor ! In the show The Late Show, the actress confided on the image and its torque returns :” What was really important to Will and me in doing this show… Two things ! First of all, it was really to get rid somehow of the idea that celebrities have perfect relationships “. She continues : “We were tired of living like that, and then in the second place, to speak of our relationship. Sometimes, you only see women talk about their relationship, or just men “.

>> Jada Pinkett-Smith does not deal with the teasing of Will Smith

The actress also points out that the fact that Will admit to his part in their problems helps a lot :” You know, to see that we live together, and that we take responsibility for our actions, adding to it that Will is an actor in success, but who has dared to speak of his problems in his family has helped him a lot. You can not imagine how other men with great careers have called and have told : “Wow, my wife said the same thing for years. Thou hast said it and it has opened my eyes and I’m ready to listen now “”.

Jada Pinkett-Smith adds :” I think that often, the men who succeed say, ” I know what I’m doing. I am successful in many areas. I know exactly what I’m doing “. So often, you can dominate your partner “. Regarding his love story with the actor seen in the cult series The Prince of Bel-Airthe mother of Jaden and Willow is on a little cloud :” I think I have found the happiness “.