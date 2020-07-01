Jada Pinkett-Smith to be embarrassed : these revelations about her relationship with Will Smith that refuses

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, August Alsina claims to have had an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. If the actress denies the facts, the singer has had the blessing of Will Smith in person to approach her.
Are one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood… Married for almost twenty-three years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith seems to be love as the first day. If the mother of Jaden (21) and Willow (19 years) has revealed that the secret to their successful marriage was simply the confidence that they were the one to the other, singer August Alsina has shared that the couple resisted to all the tests, because it would actually be in an open relationship. In an interview granted to The Breakfast Clubthe artist, 27 years of age, was, in fact, revealed to have had a relationship of several years with the actress : “I have spoken with Will Smith and we had a discussion after the transformation of her marriage, given that it went from husband and wife to the life of the partners. He has given me his blessing.“
After Page Sixhe is the eldest son of the couple, Jaden Smith, who would have presented Auguste Alsina to the family in 2015. The young singer continued revealing more details about their love story : “I’m totally in this relationship during the years of my life. I really loved deeply, and I have a lot of love for her. I am dedicated to it. I gave myself completely. To such an extent that I can die now and be okay with it, knowing that I have already given entirely to someone… I know that I am the lucky one and that this conversation is difficult, because it is much, it’s going to be difficult to understand, but from the moment that has affected my life, I have to tell my truth.“
Jada Pinkett-Smith denies August Alsina
If the singer has not revealed during the years that he had had a relationship with the wife of Will Smith, I wanted to leave things clear in the revelation that he did not want the problem : “Contrary to what people may believe, I do not like drama. The drama makes me nauseous. And I don’t think that it is important for people to know what I’m doing, who I sleep with that I go… But in this case, is very different, because as I have already said, there are many people who are looking to me for everything (…) I love these people, they are like my family. I have nothing bad to say about them. These are the beautiful people.“If Jada Pinkett-Smith had already denied the rumors that she and Will Smith were in an open relationship, she confided to Page Six the revelations of August Alsina were “completely false.“
