Jada Pinkett (Will Smith) responds to the rumours link !

In an interview with Page Six, Jada Pinkett, wife of Will Smith, has made some revelations about the rumors of a link !

In an interview with the media, america, Breakfast Club, August Alsina, a singer, claims that he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett, wife of Will Smith. To the surprise of all, he said about this relationship.

The artist has explained : “I’ve discussed with Will Smith and we had a discussion “ . For her part, Jada Pinkett has said to the contrary. From his side, she was responsible for not having had relationship with August Alsina.

The singer confessed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were a couple free. It has also revealed that it’s his son, Jaden Smith, who presented in the year 2015.

August Alsina also has been entrusted to : “I’m totally in this relationship during the years of my life. I really and sincerely loved so deeply. And I have a lot of love for her. I am dedicated to it. I gave myself completely “ .

Jada Pinkett denies rumors of link up with August Alsina

August Alsina has also added to the subject of his alleged affair with Jada Pinkett : “I know that I am the lucky one and that this conversation is difficult to have. Because it makes a lot, going to be difficult to understand” .

The friend of the family Smith also explained : “But from the moment that has affected my life, I have to tell my truth. Contrary to what people may believe, I do not like drama. The drama makes me nauseous” .

And I don’t think that it is important for people to know what I’m doing, who I sleep with that I get… I love these peoplethey are like my family. I have nothing bad to say about them. These are beautiful people “.

For its part, the girlfriend of Will Smith told Page Six that “This is absolutely false,” . Is yet to be seen who is telling the truth. Case to follow !

Tags : August Alsina – Jada Pinkett – Jada Pinkett couple – Jada Pinkett-union – Jada Pinkett relationship – Jada Pinkett rumor – Jada Pinkett Will Smith – Will Smith