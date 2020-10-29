JADE THIRLWALL EXPLAINED WHY LITTLE MIX NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT SPLITTING UP

There’s a reason Little Mixes are closer than ever after nine years together: Jade Thirlwall explained it!

According to the singer, solidarity, equality, and female empowerment are the keywords of the fact that they have never thought of separating.

” A producer who worked with us early on told us: ‘When a woman walks into a room, some heads turn. But when a group of women walks into a room, every head turns.’ we always thought when we lacked confidence – told the 27-year-old, interviewed by RuPaul of Cosmopolitan UK – the idea of solidarity and empowerment I think it’s one of the reasons why we are together for 10 years, 10 years old next year. It is quite rare for a girl band to survive without killing each other “.

RuPaul then asked her: ” Why do you think so many other girl bands have left after a few years? “.

Jade Thirlwall replied: ” We always told each other that no matter what happened, we would always stay the same. The moment someone thinks they are most important is when things start to go wrong .”