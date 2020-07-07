Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith react to the YouTube star Shane Dawson ` sexualisant ” Willow in 11 years

The video disturbing has emerged in the wake of an apology by Dawson, among many other cases of obnoxious behavior over the years, including the racism, the black face, the use of the n word and more.

Willow Smith your brother and your mother have seen videos emerged of the YouTube star Shane Dawson after it was reported in a new video titled “Taking Accountability” and that they have no interest in an apology or attempt to responsibility.

“Has Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses,” Jada she simply said in a tweet after that the youtube users has posted a video of 20 minutes where he apologized for essentially its entire history of terrible behavior and heinous in the name of the value of the blows or attempts at humor.

After the brief statement of Jada, Jaden went further with a response in all caps on its own Twitter Account.

“SHANE DAWSON, I AM ENJOYED BY YOU,” he wrote. “YOU SEXUALISANT AN 11 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER !!!!!! IT IS THE CRAZIEST THING FUNNY AND NOT OK IN THE LEAST. “

This man was also a black face on the regular🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️. As young people, we must support the designers who support us, as well as our morale. This is not good. – Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

@jaden

In the clip surface, Shane is seen on a poster for Willow 11 years old when she sang her hit “Whip My Hair”, and seemed to touch.

While fans of the work of Shane Dawson throughout his career, are very familiar with the extent to which it has pushed to its content of poor taste, and frankly offensive, his recent apology also serve as a safety signal, both of which I had no idea this type of content. there and so popular.

Throughout a career spanning a decade, Dawson has achieved a number of Web sites where you make the sketch comedy multiple characters, published music, podcasts, and two successful books. His string of the most recent has 23 million subscribers and more than 5 million views.

In other words, the new means of communication are much more important than many traditionalists may believe, which means that his behavior and his comedy were not sent to the nothing. Eat, sometimes with voracity, for a whole generation of fans.

While Dawson apologized in the past for the decisions that were made earlier in his career, he said he realized that even this apology was not enough, or fell flat or came from a place still rooted in ignorance.

The star of the new means of communication has been plunged deep into his own catalog on his long apology on Friday, where he also acknowledged his complicity in his attempt to hide or conceal her past in the wake of powerful social movements in recent years as a #MeToo and Black Lives. The matter.

“I did a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I would like to be able to make it go away, I tried to make it disappear by the removal of the videos, or delete it from my Instagram, literally doing all I can pretend that things have not happened,” he said. “Because yes, I’ve apologized for a lot of them, but I’m a 31 years old, almost 32 years old. These excuses are null and void and without effect. I don’t know who that person is. “

“All the videos of the excuses that I have made from fear “, he said, which is very revealing.

He continued, saying that “they should be punished” for the things that he has done throughout his career, and yet, he has never been. “This video comes from a place where I just wanted to acknowledge my shit, I want to acknowledge all that I have done on the Internet that has done harm to the people, that has exacerbated the problem, which has not been well managed. ”

.

As has been seen with the Smith family, the video also serves to hurt again individuals and groups of people to which he was subjected in the last few years. And Willow was not the only example to try to create a mood of shock of the pedophilia. There was a character of a child molester recurrent.

“Seriously, I do not speak never to a child in an inappropriate way,” he said. “This is disgusting. This is disgusting. This is not something that I had never. This is something that I’ve done for a shock value or because I thought it was funny, like ” Oh my god, the character of a child molester. “Everything is disgusting and I promise you that this is not real. This is not me. ”

He also spoke about his past use of the n-word and black face, admitting that even the excuses of the past for this behavior is not acceptable or sufficient.

.

“I have made a video of six years ago to talk about it, and gave me an apology, and I knew it was wrong and I knew that I would not like to do, but I have not done the work,” he said. “I have not really considered its history and why it is so bad, and why people were so upset. “

“I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be black in color, and see what kind of f-king white doing a black face, and the entirety of the Internet at the time was like’ LOL!’ “, He continued. “It’s crazy and I’m really sorry. “

With respect to the use of the n word, Dawson said: “I as a white person wearing a wig and playing a character and making stereotypes and saying the n word is, probably, what would have probably had to lose my career at the time. And there’s not a lot of excuses that can achieve this. ”

“I feel bad for having contributed to the normalization of the face painted black, or to the standards of say the n-word,” he said. “No, it’s not going to. And this is not a word fun, especially for a white person to say. “

It has also recognized “all the racism”, that “has put on the Internet” beyond the black of the face, including stereotyping and teasing of cultures, the mexican and asian cuisine in their sketches.

“At this stage, to realize how many people I hurt, or how many people inspired me to say something horrible or do something horrible, that finally just understand all of this and be responsible for, worth losing everything to me,” Said Dawson.

Finally, Shane said that he understands if people do not forgive him for his past actions. His latest apology comes on the heels of his colleague of YouTube, Jenna Marbles, apologizing for their own videos racist before leaving the platform.

