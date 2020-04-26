Jaden Smith already rich at the age of 21, check out the amount of his pretty fortune !

So young and already at the top ! While Jaden Smith is one of those stars who consider themselves non-binary, we will this time be more and more interested in his professional success. Yes, the top of its 21 years, the young man was able to prove to the world that it was not only the son of the great Will Smith and has struggled to find his place in Hollywood. Has the age at which one still wonders what we will do later, Jaden was already well into his career and can boast of having found his way. In fact, the young californian has been able to make his passions a business and has several strings to his bow, namely the acting, the fashion and the song.

Jaden Smith

And all smiles Jaden Smith ! While he was still a child, the young man has proven his talent as an actor alongside his father in the film Pursuit of Happiness. After the success of the latter, he continued his career by getting a role in The Day the Earth Stood Still as well as in Karate Kid. If the CV is already impressive, Jaden didn’t stopped there sincehe also ventured in the music and has registered the title Never Say Never in featuring with Justin Bieber and then later collaborated with her sister Willow. Finally, the young man has also made his weapons in the mode and has launched his own brand of clothing. A lot of work and talent that earned him today to be at the head of a fortune of 8 million dollars, it is what it is ! One wishes of course to Jaden continue to do so. In the same spirit, discover the fortune of Stephen Amell, star of the series Arrow.