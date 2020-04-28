Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator officially as a couple ?

All the world is the question. Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator are they really a couple ? A message that casts doubt !

Jaden Smith & Tyler the Creator, secretly a couple ?

It is a rumor that does not date from today. The two young men fileraient the perfect love. This is the son of Will Smith himself, who has made his coming outduring the festival, Camp Flog Gnaw in 2018. He said during an interview on the radio, the Beats, 1 Apple Music, their ” history “. Until then, we still don’t know if it was the humor, or if it was something serious.

Today, the brother of Willow Smith is still much ink to flow. In fact, it was after the evening of the Grammy Awards, which took place this Sunday in Los Angeles, that Jaden has done unexplained the umpteenth time.

Tyler the Creator wins a Grammy

The 62nd edition of the award ceremony was held to reward Tyler the Creator for his album Igor. As well, the young man 28 years of age and won his first trophy. While his fans were congratulating all on the social networks, it is the message of Jaden Smith, who has hit all of the world.

In fact, the artist of 21 years, wrote on Twitter : “My boyfriend just won a Grammy “. A post that was retweeted more than 45,000 times and “liked” 365 000 times.

This is not the first time that Jaden has fun to create this suspense. Two years ago, the son of Jada Pinkett, which defines itself as gender-fluid, was declared to be in the middle of a concert :” Tyler doesn’t want me to talk about it but it is my p***** boyfriend since always”

In spite of all his declarations, internet users believe that it is not a genuine relationship. Many clues could indeed confirm the opposite. For example, in the second to last project of Tyler, the CreatorFlower Boy, several songs left to assume that the rapper was doing his coming out. In his lyrics, you could hear it sing “I kiss boys white since 2014 “.

Moreover, in the past year, the interpreter of Rusty, said in an interview in GQ : “I love the girls. But I finished just by ba**er their brother every time… “

And you, do you think that they are really together ?