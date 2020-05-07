Jaden Smith and Tyler, The Creator ready to formalize their relationship for good ? The message that panics the Canvas !

This is the rumor the more tough in recent years. Jaden Smith and Tyler, The Creator would be secretly a couple. This is the son of Will Smith himself, who confirmed their “history” during his visit to the festival Camp Flog Gnaw in 2018 and during a radio interview Beats 1 Apple Music. Statements unexpected who had not failed to make good publicity at the time. And for good reason, people still do not know what to think. Is it a real secret romance, or a simple joke between friends ? Difficult to disentangle the true from the false. In any case, the brother of Willow Smith continues to cast doubt on the social networks.

It was the evening not to be missed ! This year, Tyler, The Creator walked away with the award for best rap album for Igor at the Grammy Awards. Very soon, the rapper was praised by his long-time friend and possible boyfriend Jaden Smith. “My Boyfriend Has Just Win A Grammy” he thus wrote in his tweet. A message that is clearly not gone unnoticed. The interpreter “Icon” has obviously not finished playing with the nerves of the fans. The two artists will take one day this idyll supposed to, if it is true ? Only the future will tell. While waiting to learn more, Tinashe has entrusted on his descent to the underworld by learning that Ben Simmons was wrong with Kendall Jenner.