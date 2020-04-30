Jaden Smith in a relationship with Tyler, The Creator ? Back on her love life

This is the question that everyone asks lately. Jaden Smith is really in a relationship with Tyler, The Creator, or is it a simple coup de pub ? Difficult to know as the two artists worship troller of their fans. Apart from a few allusions, the rappers have never confirmed their romance supposed. In reality, they maintain the mystery around it and the fans never-ending question. The doubt is cast. So in the meantime to learn more about this possible secret relationship, the editorial’ of melty you propose to revert to the sentimental life of the son of Will Smith. Moreover, here are the girls that he has attended.

Madison Pettis

Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis are friends since childhood. It was not until may 2010 that the two celebrities have started to go out together. A romance that will not last long since the couple separated in August 2011. Despite the breakup, they remained good friends.

Stella Hudgens

You do know this, perhaps not, but Jaden Smith has lived a flirtation with Stella Hudgens, sister of Vanessa Hudgens. The two lovebirds dated for a little over a year : from July 2011 to August 2012.

Sofia Richie

Before she coos with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie has been the girlfriend of Jaden Smith. Yes, the influenceuse and the rapper have been together for a brief moment. Their relationship began in November 2012 and ended a few months later, in January 2013.

Kylie Jenner

When Jaden Smith was 14 years old, he fell in love with Kylie Jenner. Very quickly, the two lovebirds will have more left and even though they never really confirmed they were together often. A romance that has lasted from march to October 2013.

Amandla Stenberg

Before it does his coming-out, Amandla Stenberg was the darling of Jaden Smith during a year. You may not be aware but the two young people came together in 2014 to 2015.

Sarah Snyder

In the month of August 2015 and until 2017, this is the model Sarah Snyder, who has fallen in love with Jaden Smith. At the time, the two lovebirds were inseparable before they break. According to the information of Us Weeklythe artist and the top model are simply far away and have ceased to have common interests. However, the young woman had also made a bad buzz by posting a photo of her in bed with another man as the son of Will Smith.

Odessa Adlon

Current 2017, Jaden Smith already has a pretty fortune, has found love in the arms of the lovely Odessa Adlon. The young actress and the rapper have had a beautiful romance before taking separate paths in 2018.