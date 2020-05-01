Jaden Smith in the best shape since his weight loss alarming, its new silhouette, panic the Canvas

In recent times, Jaden Smith, who is already at the head of a pretty fortune, a lot of talk of him. And for good reason, people are convinced that he is in a relationship with Tyler, The Creator. But this is not the only reason he has been at the centre of the news. In September 2019, his parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have confessed to being concerned for his health. The reason for this ? Its weight loss skyrocketed after becoming a vegetarian. At the time, the mother of the rapper had told on his show The Red Table Talk his fear of seeing his son lose weight fast because of a diet poor in nutrients. But the fans be reassured, the young man is doing better and he proves it.

As you can see above, Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a video in his story Instagram in which we discover the new, muscular sheet metal of Jaden Smith. Completely transformed, the interpreter of “Icon” displays with pride the abdominals more drawn than ever. “That’s what happens when your son comes home” can you hear the mother of the singer say. To which he responds : “See mom. You know what it is.” A physical transformation unexpected that, in addition to ignite the net, is a pleasure to see ! And for still more info, we suggest you focus on the love life of Jaden Smith.