Jaden Smith is causing new uncertainty about her relationship with Tyler, The Creator : What is going on there really between them ?

Lately, Jaden Smith and Tyler, The Creator have terrified the Canvas, leaving thinking that they were going to finally formalize their relationship. While we do not expect it, the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has congratulated his “dear,” to his coronation at the Grammy Awards 2020. On Twitterthe young rapper 21-year-old said : “My Boyfriend Has Just Won An Award” and this, without mentioning the name of the principal concerned. But the internet users have quickly made the link with his sidekick, always. And if we are to believe the rumours in Hollywood for several years, their relationship would be more than friendly. The big brother of Willow Smith has already confessed several times that the interpreter of “EARFQUAKE” is indeed his boyfriend. Info or intox ? It is very difficult to find out what is happening really as the two artists like to troller on the social networks.

If you are familiar with the music of Tyler, The Creatoryou have no doubt already noticed the clues that it spreads here and there in his songs. Evidenced by its title “I Ain’t Got Time” in which he says : “I embrace the white boys since 2004.” In real life, the young man is a big fan of the second degree, and also sown doubt about his sexuality. “I tried to pull out of the closet there 4 days, but everyone who cares hahahaha” had he ratted on Twitter in 2015. Four years later, the rapper admitted to GQ Magazine : “I love the girls. But I always end up by me tap*r their brother every time…” Statements which never fails to chat. But these apply to him or is he trying merely to provoke, to make the buzz ? This is the question that everyone is asking for years now. As for Jaden Smith, he has always claimed its non-binarity and has even confessed his feelings for the rapper in a tweet now deleted.

Jaden and Tyler would actually make a really cute couple, I hope they’re dating fr — #NOVIBES2020 ???????????? (@damayoladay) January 28, 2020

So Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator are a couple? That’s kind of dope. #RapMusic — Jason Wood (@JayBWood) January 28, 2020

Uh by against jaden had just made a joke by saying that he was in a relationship with Tyler the creator, he is not gay at all — MOON oreé (@Lthy92) October 30, 2019

But let it be said, that they are in a couple or not, it doesn’t look that Tyler, The Creator and Jaden Smith. However, the two friends (lovers ?) can count on the support of their fans. The evidence, a large majority of them are totally for their romance. “Jaden and Tyler would make a really beautiful couple, I hope they are together for real,” “So Jaden and Tyler are together ? This is pretty cool”are part of the messages found on Twitter even if some internet users are skeptical and lean more to a troll. If it is true that it could be a joke or a publicity stunt orchestrated by Jaden Smith and Tyler, The Creator, we must remember that unfortunately, it is not that easy to talk openly about his sexuality in the industry of rap. If attitudes are increasingly challenged, it could be that the two artists prefer to keep their romance a secret, if it exists. We don’t know you, but we just hope they are happy, together or separately.