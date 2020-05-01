Jaden Smith under the charm of an actress from Twilight, here’s the one that was cracking (VIDEO)

Recently, the Canvas is stirred up around this possible couple. In welcoming Tyler, The Creator on Twitter, Jaden Smith has bewildered his fans by suggesting that he was finally ready to formalize their relationship. Of course, it’s still unclear if the rapper was joking or if it has really a romance with his long-time friend. Obviously, the love life of the son of Will Smith plot on the social networks. As you know, before possibly attending the interpreter of “EARFQUAKE”the young man had always been discreet about his love affairs. But like many celebrities, he too has fell for the stars during his teenage years.

Interviewed in 2013, the radio show presenter Tim Westwood, Jaden Smith already has a pretty fortune at the age of just 21, has revealed the identity of her crush. If he had hesitated at first and a lot of thought before giving his response, the artist has finally confessed : “Usually, I have a long list, I’m really making a list for when people ask me the question, I can give a response nice. I would say Ashley GreeneI’ve said it before, but I hope that she had not heard my confession.” Oh yes, the brother of Willow Smith had a small crush on the one who performed the role of Alice Cullen in the saga Twilight. Adorable confidences.