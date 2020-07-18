Jaden Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer release date

Teased a few weeks ago, the collaboration between New Balance and Jaden Smith now has new visuals and better yet, a release date.

A neat and artistic campaign

After being at the center of several New Balance campaigns, Jaden Smith rose to a new level by collaborating with the brand, this time around a new model. Called Vision Racer, in reference to the rapper’s “Vision Tour”, basketball puts on an innovative shape far from the silhouettes usually developed by the American brand. The perfect mix between the 1700 models and the New Balance X-Race, two models particularly appreciated by the rapper, the sneaker with a massive look relies on light blue color and a mix of materials (leather, suede and mesh). Waiting for the drop on July 24 next on the New Balance website, discover this New Balance Vision Racer through the new visuals below:

