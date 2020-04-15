Jaime Lorente (Casa de Papel) : harassed by a neighbour in full containment, it is insulting

Jaime Lorente photo taken (without their consent) by a neighbor

To care for the containment, Jaime Lorente gave the voice. On Instagram, the performer of Denver, The Casa de Papel on Netflix has posted a video of a rap (of which the flow has been validated by its subscribers). The Spanish actor who likes rap likes in the other hand, much less what her neighbor during this period of a pandemic. Because she, in order not to get bored, she raps : it takes pictures without his knowledge.

And in addition, this same neighbor would then the shots of Jaime Lorente to the tabloids. A good way to make money on the backs of his neighbor’s famous. Suddenly, the one who also plays Nano in the Elite series is left with images of him OKLM with him in the cover of a magazine, without his consent. Very worship against the apprentice paparazzi, he has in turn taken a window of the apartment of his neighbor in the photo (but not to show his neighbor). Taken from his home, the photo was posted on the story Insta star. Users can see the windows and the open shutters of its neighbor, which open on to a small balcony.

He pushes a rant

Jaime Lorente who is always in a relationship with Maria Pedraza (Marina in season 1 ofElite) has reversed the situation. It is a little-the sprinkler sprinkled. And most importantly, it allowed him to push a blow of mouth against its neighbour. In the caption of the image revealed in its story Instagram, it is loose, really worships : “This is the charity that is born in difficult times. Here, lives a neighbor who is generous who has devoted his time to take photos of me in my house and send them to magazines. Today, I begin my story. 21 days with a girl p*te”.