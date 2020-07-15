Jaime Lorente, María Pedraza (The House of Paper”, Elite), separated by well ? The rumor resurfaced

This is the rumor that the panic fans ! It may well be that Jaime Lorente, María Pedraza is to be separated permanently. It makes the point.

Lately, Mary Pedraza has been caught in the open flirtation with another man that Jaime Lorente and the fans are packed. Since then, the rumors of separation have invaded the Canvas. In fact, internet users are confident that the two lovebirds have secretly broken. The reason for this ? It’s been a couple of weeks that no longer appear at all in the social networks. If you are usually discreet about their romance, the stars of the House of Paper ” Elite and share from time to time snapshots of their daily life. The last time that dates back to the end of the month of June. What will reignite the speculation. It could be that this is the end between them ? We try to see a little more clear.

The fears of the users of the internet are amplified when Mary Pedraza was posted holiday with a friend, but without his beloved Jaime Lorente. A detail which may, however, be explained. And for a good reason, the two actors have gone through the containment, as a whole, therefore, it is not surprising that they have wanted to take time for themselves, away from each other at the end of the same. In addition, the actor resumed the shooting of his new series The Cid. Everything leads us to believe that the two lovebirds have only the professional obligations of each side. Anyway, it is an issue that we will monitor closely. In the meantime, take a look at the declaration of Jaime Lorente Maria Pedraza that will make you melt.