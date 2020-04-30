Jake Gyllenhaal : a wolf in Los Angeles

We have never seen anyone deliver as good, due to the exercise of the ” press junkets “. Locked up since breakfast in a suite of a new york hotel, Jake Gyllenhaal goes to the interviews, a quarter of an hour without a trace of a bad mood. he responds in a soft voice to questions asked a hundred times, laughing to the jokes of the journalists, posing for selfies, because of the charm, sharing his chocolates. Soberly dressed in jeans and a gray T-shirt, the actor of 33 years came to defend “Night Call” (in theaters on November 26), a thriller for which he has lost 14 pounds and sacrifices today its rare sleeping. You can feel it in the mission: “I am in the middle of shooting, but I want to devote every minute of my free time to talk about this film. This is the point at which I am proud of it. “The first feature film from director Dan Gilroy,” Night Call “tells the story of Lou Bloom, a criminal who found his vocation on the down-side of a fast lane, after a chance wandering at night. While firefighters pull a driver out of his car in flames, he sees land as the ” nightcrawlers “, these cameramen are independent patrol in Los Angeles

every night, plugged in, on the frequency of the radios of the police, looking for bloody footage to sell to tv channels local. it will be like them. Better than them.” It is the birth of a monster, but also an artist, sums up Gyllenhaal. In the background, it is a success story. “Big eyes feverish, a sunken face: Lou Bloom has something of a coyote. To give life to his character, the actor was inspired by this wild animal that haunts the urban landscapes of Southern California. “The night they descend from the mountains. they are lean, hungry, ruthless. If you see, they look at you as if they were going to tear you throat. I wanted Lou to their looks. “In the United States, where (the film was released at the end of October), this performance has been hailed as the best of his career, already long of 26 films. Nominated in 2005 for the oscar for best supporting role in ” Brokeback Mountain “, Jake Gyllenhaal could this time find themselves in the running for the best actor oscar. He thinks simply that his game has entered the age of adulthood. “I’ve come to decide to take control of my characters. Before, I had a tendency to let myself be guided by scripture and especially by the filmmakers, who to me were the parental figures. Now, I allow myself to make my own choices. “The scene where Lou Bloom breaks a mirror of a punch, for example, was not in the script A moment of improvisation that has earned him a stay in the emergency room and a scar.

Son, brother and uncle, devoted

Student in Hollywood, Jake Gyllenhaal is a child of the ball. His father, Stephen, is a director (in particular, an episode of the series ” Twin Peaks “). His mother, Naomi Foner, is a screenwriter. Her godmother is called Jamie Lee Curtis. Paul Newman and Dustin Hoffman are friends of the family. At age 11, Jake falls into the pot, taking his first role opposite Billy Crystal in ” The Life, the love … the cows “, Ron Underwood. After a stint at the Columbia university, it was revealed in 2001, thanks to ” Donnie Darko “, a small wire unclassifiable and dark with whom he has shared the poster with his big sister Maggie Gyllenhaal (” Secretary, “” The Dark Knight “). In this family of artists as a trend nerd, telling stories is an atavism. However, Gyllenhaal never talk shop between them.” I know it is hard to believe, but the film is not on the menu of our dinners, if only because my nieces don’t want to hear about it, ” he said, referring to the two girls, Maggie and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, actor also. These days, the brother and sister are a few breaches of the rule to talk about theatre. “Maggie is playing a part. She tells me about her experience, because the stage is our favorite place, both of you. “Besides, he is about to imitate it. In December, it will come on the boards to make her Broadway debut in ” Constellations “, a play by Nick Payne.

Target of the paparazzi

It is known also as a collector of women, preferably famous and blondes: in addition to actresses Kirsten Dunst and Reese Witherspoon, the pop star Taylor Swift and model Alyssa Miller, listed in its table of hunting, it links with Léa Seydoux, Olivia Wilde, Isabel Lucas or Rachel Bilson. These relations high index glamour have often made of this actor modest target of paparazzi. He does not want. When asked about the relationship between the newshounds on the trail of the tabloids and the predators of the kind of Lou Bloom, Jake Gyllenhaal refuses to amalgam. “It is very different! he insists. Lou is trade of life and death. The transgressions of the journalists people are pale in comparison. That said, the two professions exist because there is a market, a beast to feed. We are all complicit in a system where the dogs and crushed the walks of the famous people are found on the same page that Obama’s speech on the state of the Union. This is the question that is raised by the film. “For Jake Gyllenhaal, a good film should entertain and make people think. Mixing social satire, and scenes of pursuit, “Night Call” is the same type of projects in which he hopes to devote to it. Ended the blockbusters of type “Prince of Persia” or “The Day after” : like George Clooney, the youngest of Gyllenhaal wants to put his notoriety at the service of works ambitious and difficult to finance. Shot in twenty-six days for $ 8.5 million (a bagatelle in Hollywood), “Night Call” would never have been able to see the light of day without him. It was also co-produced, and a learning that was closer to his character. “The production is a job that requires a certain hardness. With this kind of budget, it is necessary to a determination mad as to overcome the logistical obstacles. Like Lou, I was ready to do anything to reach my goal ! His intelligence and his determination are bad employees, but they are remarkable. “The thirty, Jake Gyllenhaal has discovered ambitious. After the production, he plans to move on to the writing and directing.” It may be presumptuous, but I don’t want to just be an actor … “The best,” he says, is still ahead of him.