Jake Gyllenhaal, an actor is discreet but remarkable

Jake Gyllenhaal has cinema in the blood. The actor does not enjoy the popularity of a Brad Pitt, but figure among the players that count in Hollywood. It is to the poster Night Call from the 26 November, one of its roles the most successful.

Night Call (Nightcrawler) – Bande-annonce vostfr







A child of the 7th art

For Gyllenhaal, the film is a family affair. Jake is not here by chance. He is the son of the director Stephen Gyllenhaal and the writer Naomi Foner. His sister Maggie is an actress (The Smile of Mona Lisa) almost as well known as his brother. 33-year-old, his destiny was marked out from his birth.

He has also been cast in two films made by his father : A Dangerous Woman (1993), then Homegrown eat the end of 1998. Jake Gyllenhall has also shared the poster with his sister Maggie, for one of his first major roles, in Donnie Darko of Richard Kelly. He played a teenager being disturbed by hallucinations.

Donnie Darko – Trailer







Between independent film and blockbusters

Jake Gyllenhaal chooses the smallest roles with care, building a strong but discreet career in Hollywood. The actor was able to alternate between big-budget films – as The Day after that or Prince of Persia – and independent cinema. This is especially the strong characters who are interested in Jake Gyllenhaal. So he began to make a name for himself with the independent film The Good Girlalongside Jennifer Aniston.

The career of Jake Gyllenhaal is also rich in thrillers successful. He was the tracker of the killer of the Zodiac in the film of David Fincher, a cop conscientious with Hugh Jackman in Prisonners and a professor disrupted in Enemy.

His greatest role – one that earned him an Oscar nomination – remains his interpretation of Jack Twist in The Secret of Brokeback Mountain of Ang Lee. With Night Callthe actor has found a new role strong and complex that it interprets with brio.

The Secret of Brokeback Mountain – trailer







