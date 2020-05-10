Jake Gyllenhaal: as a supplement of soul

The first production from the company that he founded Jake Gyllenhaal two years ago, tells the story of Jeff Bauman, a young man whose life was changed forever after the bombing of the Boston marathon in 2013.

April 15, 2013, Jeff Bauman ran not even. In truth, it is to be pointed near the finish line of the Boston marathon, Boylston street, to support his lover, he then tried to get it back. Two explosions exploded, 13 seconds apart, killing three people dead and nearly 300 injured. Jeff has not lost the life, but he woke up in a hospital bed, both legs amputated.

“I was obviously very excited when I was able to read a first version of the scenario, explained to Jake Gyllenhaal during a press conference held last week in the framework of the festival of Toronto. But I was not expecting to laugh so much either! I liked the fact that, despite the tragedy that had befallen him, the spirit of Jeff had not been reached, even if there has been a very difficult time.”

At the time when the script fell into the hands of the actor, who has founded a production company, Nine Stories, there are barely two years, no director had been chosen. To tell the truth, Jake Gyllenhaal has struggled to mount the film on the financial plan. Where the supplement of soul that he has given to the project.

“The topic was fear, I think, he commented. I was also often told that it was still too early to discuss this event, even if Stronger is not a film that addresses it directly. Producing this film has given me the opportunity to follow all the stages of its manufacture. This has only to confirm the respect that I have for the veterans of this business, especially those who have worked with me on this film.”

“Produce, it is to select people and fight for them, fight just as well when nobody is listening to, and believing in something when everyone else doesn’t care. I am very proud of what we have accomplished!”

The sake of authenticity

Written by actor John Pollono from the autobiographical story written by Jeff Bauman with Bret Witter, Stronger is directed by David Gordon Green (Manglehorn, Our Brand is Crisis) and starring, in addition to Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, Tatiana Maslany in the role of the lover, and Miranda Richardson in that of the mother. Jeff Bauman, also present at this press conference, of course, was consulted, but he has left the “pros” do their job.

“There are things less flattering to me, he acknowledges. But you can’t remove them because they are also part of my reality. I have been part of the team, but I know nothing about the film. Jake I was often telephoned to ask me questions. He has also made many observations in my daily actions. When I saw the film, I noticed that he had seized every detail, especially when I’m doing a fake movement that makes me suffer.”

Jeff Bauman doesn’t hide to have found experiencing the first viewing Stronger, which took place in private, with members of his family, without Jake.

“Of course, I cried a lot. So much so, that I immediately wanted to go home, get in bed and sleep. The next day, I started to digest a little of what I had seen the day before and I was able to appreciate how Jake had managed to make it all so believable. But it is an experience as emotional as surreal.”

A memorable experience

For his part, Jake Gyllenhaal had been dreading a lot the reaction of the person that he is on the screen. The two men finally saw the film together last week, to the favor of the night of the first organized in the framework of the TIFF.

“I’ve already seen this movie a thousand times, in a thousand different forms, noted actor and producer. Each time, I’m a little bit in the state of mind of the person with whom I see it, depending on the function that it is. That said, I can tell you that my main concern for the past two years was watching the movie with Jeff at my side. That moment has occupied my mind every day during the manufacturing process, because I know for a fact that no matter what I do, me, on the screen, nothing can ever approach what Jeff has lived in reality. I was very nervous, but the experience was great on the human plane. Today, I no longer feel that joy, emotion and gratitude.”

