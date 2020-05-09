Jake Gyllenhaal : “being able to produce entertaining, it is rare”

SHARE THE EYE Of A FILMMAKER, This IS EXCITING

“Working with Jacques Audiard was a dream – I would never have thought to do so, since it was not running in English. About the band of Montreal (Denis Villeneuve and Jean-Marc Vallée, with whom he has toured, editor’s note), they are a creative crazy and go very far in the complexity of human relationships. Gold everything revolves around this essential question. When I met Denis Villeneuve Prisoners and Enemywe have found that we look upon the world with the same eyes. Moreover, we collaborate again.”

THE STUDIOS LACK Of BOLDNESS

“There are still people who are trying to make movies unique and complex, but the interest of the public slides slowly toward a different type of storytelling, large-scale and big budget. This is why the studios are betting less and less on creative projects. Okja is a good example : Netflix had financed the film, but it was complicated to accept at Cannes (since the controversy of 2017, the Festival imposes a theatrical release of the films in competition, editor’s note). Cause while entertaining, as Jacques Audiard’s or Dan Gilroy (Night Call), is becoming scarce.”

© Matthew Brookes / Cartier

THE important Thing IS TO STAY TRUE

“I’ll be 40 in three years and I am very aware of my status : it is possible that in a short time, wondering ‘Jake who ?’ I’m not confident enough to think that the opportunities will never present themselves. Yet, I’m better in my skin than I’ve ever been. I work in an environment where ageism reigns, where the youth is constantly celebrated, but this “youth” is relative, if what you do is genuine and honest.”

THE YOUNG ARE TOO STRONG….

“In the United States, we touted the idea that there is more truth to gross, it is rather in itself or on the social networks. But when thoughts match, dictators emerge. So, I thought I would be disenchanted by the younger generation, wondering what she was going to bring us positive. Then I saw the students of Parkland, the way to respond to the events, after the killing of February. I realized that they were stronger than I could ever be.”

ALBERTO SANTOS-DUMONT IS A SUPER-HERO

“When Cartier approached me for the new season of the Santos watch (the name of the aviator who commanded, in 1904, the first watch on the wrist, ed), I already had a deep respect for their watch parts. I then had the impression of penetrating the mind of two geniuses both Louis Cartier and Alberto Santos-Dumont, have left an amazing legacy. On the old photos, the aviator mustache looks like a gentleman with a touch of absurdity and humor, in which I am quite found. His story is worthy of appearing in a biopic ; it is a character, wonderful in the height of super-heroes existing. Unfortunately, Hollywood is more cautious than before.”

BROTHERS SISTERS FROM JACQUES AUDIARD,

WITH JAKE GYLLENHAAL (RELEASED 19 SEPTEMBER)