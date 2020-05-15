Jake Gyllenhaal – biography of Jake Gyllenhaal with Gala.fr

Jake Gyllenhaal was born December 19, 1980 in Los Angeles. Child of the seraglio, it is bathed in an artistic universe between a father, director Stephen Gyllenhaal, mother, screenwriter Naomi Foner, and a godmother is actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Jewish on the maternal side, the little boy, Jacob Benjamin, his real name, made his bar-mitzvah. His paternal family was descended from a dynasty of the aristocracy of the Swedish ennobled by queen christina of Sweden in the SEVENTEENTH century. Her older sister, Maggie, is the first to tread the boards in theatrical school. The little boy wanted to imitate his big sister. Has 11 years old, it appears for the first time on the big screen in The life, the love…the cows alongside Billy Crystal. After a stint at Columbia university where he studied philosophy, he established himself permanently in a career as an actor.

In 1998, he made his debut in front of the camera of his father and turns The legacy of Malcolm. Two years later, it is revealed to the general public with its interpretation of an adolescent with schizophrenia in Donnie Darko in which he gives the reply to his sister. The year 2004 brought him his first success with The day after to the side of Dennis Quaid. His palette of the game is enriched when it accepts the role of a cow boy gay in The secret of Brokeback Mountain in 2005, in the face of Heath Ledger. It is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting role for his performance. He did not win the statuette, but his career reached a turning point. The player alternates between the registers: thriller (Zodiac, secret Detention), hollywood blockbuster (Prince of Persia : The sands of time), dramatic comedy (Love and other drugs) or science fiction (Source Code). In 2014, he does not hesitate to lose fourteen kilos in order to interpret a refer without scruple in Night Callwhich is worth to him to win several awards in different american festivals. A prolific actor, he is showing three films in 2015; Accidental Love, Southpaw and Everest. In may 2015, he is a member of the jury of the 68th Festival de Cannes.

Side private life, Jake Gyllenhaal meeting in 2002, the actress Kirsten Dunst through her sister Maggie. But the couple separated in 2004. He finds love in the arms of Reese Witherspoon, met on the shooting of the film Secret detention (2007-2009). In 2010, he lives a romance with singer Taylor Swift. He is the godfather of Matilda Ledger, daughter of Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger.