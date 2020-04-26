Jake Gyllenhaal by Peter Lindbergh in the Number of Man 38

The summary of the Number Man 38 :

A portrait of Jake Gyllenhaal, heir of the great stars of the golden age of Hollywood, confessions of Kim Jonesartistic director of the collections, the man of Dior, a meeting with Serge Lutens, maestro of the perfume and photography exiled in Marrakech, a portfolio exclusive of Stéphane Marais, photographer and makeup artist star who revisits the decadence of the seventies, the favourite actors of Christophe Honoré – Chiara Mastroianni, Vincent Lacoste, Camille Cottin and Benjamin Biolay, gathered around the director for the release of the film Room 212, the Italian city of Gibellina, a landscape of concrete (photographed by Guido Mocafico and the series mode exclusive Jean-Baptiste Mondino, Yoshiyuki Matsumura, Charles Fréger, Harry Carr and Erwan Frotin.

