Jake Gyllenhaal, crazy art in the trailer mind-blowing of the “Velvet Buzzsaw”

Art can make you crazy. It is in any case what happened to the character played by Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming thriller “Velvet Buzzsaw”, available on Netflix on February 1st next. The giant of the streaming has unveiled the first images from the horror film through a trailer more scary. The feature film will make its world premiere at the Sundance at the end of January in the United States.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of an art critic, eccentric, Morf Vandewalt, who slips slowly into madness after discovering the paintings visibly cursed. While he has found works locked up in an apartment after her author is dead, Morf Vandewalt will realize that an evil spirit has taken hold of these paintings that come to life at night. Works of art that seem to want to do something terrifying. Yet the damage is already done and dead around these works accumulate.

The art critic totally disrupted will then do everything to convince conservatives that these parts should be put under seal, to the detriment of his own career. In the meantime, the exhibition is gaining notoriety thanks to the high price of the blood.

In the “Velvet Buzzsaw”, the actor Jake Gyllenhaal finds the director of “Night Call”, Dan Gilroy, as well as his co-star Rene Russo. The rest of the impressive cast consists of John Malkovich, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Daveed Diggs (“Black-ish”), Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things”) and Billy Magnussen (“Maniac”).

