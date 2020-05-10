Jake Gyllenhaal explains how he met Heath Ledger

Doug Inglish
Before The secret of Brokeback Mountain, there has been Moulin Rouge !and Jake Gyllenhaal would like to thank the film that has allowed him to become friend with Heath Ledger.
The actor is on the cover of the February issue of the GQ australian, in which he recounts the origin of his friendship with the actor disappeared and its role in Stronger, the true story and touching as a man who has lost his both legs in the bombing of the Boston marathon.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger are in fact reconciled as a result of a “frustration common” shared by most of the young actors when the role of a lifetime pass under the nose. In the case of Moulin Rouge ! in 2001, Ewan McGregor they had been preferred.
As reported by the actor of 37 years : “I passed the auditions for Moulin Rouge ! and the [réalisateur] Baz Luhrmann had selected the three actors. Ewan, Heath and me. It was auditioned with different actors, the process was long. But I’ve never met Heath, I had only heard of him.”
Jake states that it is a time that Ewan has been selected that he has “finally met Heath and we became friends before The secret of Brokeback Mountainbecause of our frustration mutual”.
The two friends have had the last word, he adds, after the love film of 2005 “has received all this attention”. Jake adds : “I remember that a few months after, Heath called me saying :” Hi, guy, I have a news for you. “And me :” What ? “And Heath said to me :” Baz offered me to play in his next movie. I just wanted you to know that I have denied, p**ain ! “”
“It shows how much Heath loved me, you see?” accurate Jake. “This is how I met him.”
Heath Ledger died in 2008 following an accidental overdose, and Jake is the godfather of Matildathe daughter of the australian actor and Michelle Williams that is now 12 years old.
When the magazine asked him to talk about his new role Jeff Bauman in StrongerJake believes that this is the most difficult he ever had to take : “It pushed me more than I’ve ever been. Result, I am much pushed. Sometimes, it seems that I have gone too far. I was consumed for two and a half years.”
Since then, Jake is friends with Jeff Bauman, and the two talk “almost every day”.
“I don’t think I would have survived what he has survived,” said the actor. “And keep the sense of humor that he a. I learned more on this film than on any other. When you spend time with someone like that, it’s more than a lesson of life, it changes your life. Well the represent and draw up an accurate picture of him stresses me out still, but I love it.”
Jake is safe from him as to the probability of getting an Oscar nomination, adding : “I’ve thought of that possibility without hesitation. In the past, I would have probably been more humble, but I’m starting to realize that the recognition of a performance or a film, through rewards, is a way to bring in more viewers.”
And Jake concluded : “I also think more and more that it allows you to be openly proud of the work that you have put so much of yourself.”
