Jake Gyllenhaal explains how he met Heath Ledger

Before The secret of Brokeback Mountain, there has been Moulin Rouge !and Jake Gyllenhaal would like to thank the film that has allowed him to become friend with Heath Ledger.

The actor is on the cover of the February issue of the GQ australian, in which he recounts the origin of his friendship with the actor disappeared and its role in Stronger, the true story and touching as a man who has lost his both legs in the bombing of the Boston marathon.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger are in fact reconciled as a result of a “frustration common” shared by most of the young actors when the role of a lifetime pass under the nose. In the case of Moulin Rouge ! in 2001, Ewan McGregor they had been preferred.

As reported by the actor of 37 years : “I passed the auditions for Moulin Rouge ! and the [réalisateur] Baz Luhrmann had selected the three actors. Ewan, Heath and me. It was auditioned with different actors, the process was long. But I’ve never met Heath, I had only heard of him.”